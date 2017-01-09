Technavio's latest market research report on the global specialty pressure-sensitive tapes marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Sharan Raj, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on tags and labels sector, says, "The primary factor accelerating the overall growth of the specialty pressure-sensitive tapes is the expanding automotive and construction industry worldwide. Also, the growth in the healthcare product industry and the shift towards environment-friendly and solvent-free adhesives is also contributing to the demand for specialty pressure-sensitive tapes."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global specialty pressure-sensitive tapesmarket according to Technavio transportation and logisticsresearch analysts are:

Growing preference for sustainable specialty pressure-sensitive tapes

Push for innovative high-resistance tapes

Rise in use of silicone-based specialty pressure-sensitive tapes

Growing preference for sustainable specialty pressure-sensitive tapes

The demand for sustainable and environment-friendly pressure-sensitive tapes has increased in the past few years because of environmental regulations and consumer preference toward environment-friendly products. These specialty pressure-sensitive tapes are capable of undergoing decomposition into water, carbon dioxide, or biomass. In comparison to ordinary pressure-sensitive tapes, these tapes occupy less landfill space. These sustainable tapes are made of biodegradable polymer, which is obtained by polymerization of bio-based raw material and is a good alternative to petroleum-based raw materials.

Push for innovative high-resistance tapes

The global specialty pressure-sensitive tapes market has seen the emergence of new and innovative products in the past few years. The increase in R&D expenditure has helped the development of these products. These products provide absolute transparency, high aging resistance, good adhesion, and clean positioning. Acrylate-based pressure-sensitive adhesives are used to provide trouble-free labeling at exceptionally low temperatures. UV acrylate adhesives are used to enable high aging resistance. These new products have increased the number of applications of pressure-sensitive tapes and have thus increased the demand for the overall market.

Rise in the use of silicone-based specialty pressure-sensitive tapes

The overall consumption of silicone-based specialty pressure-sensitive tapes will grow during the forecast period owing to their increasing use in electronic devices. Silicone-based specialty pressure-sensitive tapes provide adhesion even at extremely high temperatures. Silicon-based pressure-sensitive masking tapes are used during plating, wave soldering, chemical etching, and treating operations of fabrication of printed circuit boards (PCBs). This factor is also influencing the overall consumption of silicone-based pressure-sensitive adhesives. The increased use of these adhesives in the fabrication of PCBs can be attributed to their excellent temperature and chemical resistance and the ease of removal after the process is complete.

"The emerging applications of platinum-catalyzed silicone-based pressure-sensitive adhesives have created opportunities in the market, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period," says Sharan.

