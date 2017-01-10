MONCTON, NEW BRUNSWICK -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX VENTURE: OGI)(OTCQB: OGRMF) (the "Company") announces that it has expanded its product recall announced on December 30, 2016 to include additional product lots manufactured during 2016. The Company continues to work closely with Health Canada on this matter.

For more information, visit Health Canada's website.

Organigram's client service department is directly notifying all clients affected by the recall.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of medical marijuana in Canada. Organigram is focused on producing the highest quality, condition specific medical marijuana for patients in Canada. Organigram's facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR").

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, crop yields - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Organigram Holdings Inc.

Giselle Doiron

Director of Investor and Media Relations

(506) 801-8986

investorrelations@organigram.ca



