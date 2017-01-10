HONG KONG, Jan 10, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - China Creative Global Holdings Limited ("China Creative Global Holdings" or the "Group", stock code: 1678) announces the appointment of Dr. Nasa Tsai, a seasoned semiconductor industry veteran to be new Chief Technology Officer ("CTO") to land the Group as a high tech company. The Group also announces several related launched or to-be-launched high tech plans including acquisition of integrated circuit project to get access to high-tech resources such as professional team, research capabilities, production equipment and factories. The Group appoints new CTO to build technology team. It will upgrade existing product portfolio including electric fireplaces and air purifiers. It also plans develop high tech projects such as 6-inch to 8-inch wafer, drone, driverless car, new material and high-speed rail.Mr. Chen Fanglin, the Chairman of China Creative Global said, "With the successful acquisition of 49% stake in Changsha Innovation Semiconductor Co. Ltd by the end of last year, the Group has taken a significant step towards becoming a leading high-tech company. This time, we are very honor to have appointed Dr. Nasa Tsai who is a seasoned semiconductor industry veteran to be new Chief Technology Officer. Meanwhile it lays out various pragmatic plans for making moves in the hi-tech industry in a hope to boost the Group's confidence to achieve business objectives."In order to implement the plans, Dr. Nasa Tsai was appointed as the Chief Technical Officer. Dr. Tsai was born in Taiwan and received his bachelor's degree in electrical and mechanical engineering from Taiwan University in 1969, 1971 and 1978 respectively, a master's degree in electronics from Hsinchu Jiaotong University in Taiwan and a doctor's degree in materials science from Stanford University.Dr. Tsai has worked as an IC process development engineer in Intel and Fairchild, Silicon Valley, USA. Since 1983, Dr. Tsai has co-founded Taiwan Maosilicon Corporation, Jiangsu Huajing China Semiconductor Company, Taiwan Hejing Material Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Ningbo Zhongwei Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd. and Changsha Chuangxin Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd., As well as the position of General Manager and Chairman of the Board. He also served as General Manager of Hong Kong Huazhi Semiconductor Company, Taiwan Maode Electronics Company, Shanghai Grace Semiconductor Company and Shanghai North Vehicle Yongkang Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.Dr. Tsai has been directly involved in the construction of five IC production plants and one silicon wafer production facility. And engaged in Memory, Logic, IGBT and other products and production technology research and development, factory management and product sales, and other enterprise management. In international exchange arena, Dr. Tsai has personally conducted technology transfer to Taiwan / Japan / Korea partners and has also received technical transfer from German / Japanese / US partners.Dr. Tsai has been honored as an Outstanding Alumni of Taiwan's Hsinchu Jiaotong University and Taiwan's Ten Outstanding Engineers. Dr. Tsai has also served on a number of high-level listed companies in Hong Kong and Taiwan, including Taiwan Maosile Electronics (Taiwan listed company), Taiwan ProMOS (Taiwan listed company), Shanghai Grace Semiconductor (Hong Kong listed company), Ningbo Zhongwei, Circuit, Taiwan Hopewell Materials Co., Ltd. (Taiwan listed company) and North Chevrolet.About China Creative Global Holdings LimitedChina Creative Global Holdings Limited is one of the leading manufacturers of electric fireplaces, air purifiers, and home decor products in the PRC. The Group aims to maintain its leadership in the electric fireplace industry and pro-actively cooperate with state-owned enterprises. Meanwhile, the Group will develop environmental health and energy-saving business. The Group has completed the acquisition of 49% stake in Changsha Innovation Semiconductor Co. Ltd which specializes in designing and manufacturing 6-inch wafer which is a top-notch technique amongst the industry.Media Contacts:Angel YeungJovian CommunicationsTel: +852 2581 0168Email: chinacreative@joviancomm.comSource: China Creative Global Holdings LimitedCopyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.