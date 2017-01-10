Impartner Kicks off 2017 With Launch of Definitive Guide to Starting a Channel and Accelerating Sales

Starting an indirect channel is an instant multiplier of a company's 'feet on the street' to drive dramatic revenue growth

New Impartner eBook is authored by top channel thought leader; provides comprehensive overview on what to look for and best practices on how to get started

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Global SaaS Partner Relationship Management Leader Impartner today released the definitive guide on starting a channel to help emerging companies tap into the incredible power of an indirect channel to immediately impact sales. Titled "The Ultimate Field Guide to Building a Channel," the eBook is written by top channel strategist and thought leader, Theresa Caragol, president of TCC consulting, and provides comprehensive, actionable information for channel chiefs on how to ensure they are moving into the channel for the right reasons, taking the appropriate steps to get started, and deploying the right initiatives early on to ensure long-term sustainable success. The eBook is at this link http://bit.ly/2iXpM9j

According to Impartner Chief Marketing Officer Dave R Taylor, the company created the guide in response to the explosive number of fast-growing SaaS companies that are struggling to find top sales talent and racing to understand the channel and how it can help them continue their growth trajectory.

"Building a direct team is prohibitive to scaling your business," Taylor said."It's expensive and time intensive, with a substantial lag between effort and effect. If you didn't start building your team for Q1 2017 growth in October of last year, you are already behind the game. The indirect channel provides a plug-and-play scenario with an immediate impact on sales, once you have your program up and running, and this guide is intended to help you move quickly."

Author Caragol agrees the time is now for fast burgeoning, cloud-based companies to expand their sales with the channel, given SaaS solutions are growing five times faster than on premise technologies."This guide is designed to help fast-growing companies explore and achieve the right first time success in building a channel for their business," Caragol said.

About TCC Consulting

Theresa Caragol is founder and principal consultant of Theresa Caragol Consulting, LLC, and as the Founder and CEOof Achieve Unite. Achieve Unite isa partnering transformation and performance production firm that helps companiesrealize higher degrees of productivity, profitability and engagement with their channel. Achieve offers workshops andprogramming that focus ongenerating top line revenue growth, building partner loyalty, increasing partner sales and operational success competencies and finding new sources of competitive advantage. Learn more at www.achieveunite.com.

Caragol has more than 20 years' experience in building and managing multi-million-dollar indirect channel teams and strategic alliance business and programs from inception to sales success. Caragol graduated with honors from Virginia Tech University. She has an MBA from the University of Wisconsin's Lubar School of Business, and holds an Executive Master's degree in Leadership from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

Prior to founding TCC, Caragol held senior executive roles at Extreme Networks, Ciena and Nortel. For more information on TCC Consulting, go to http://www.theresacaragol.com/

About Impartner

Impartner delivers one of the industry's most advanced SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management solutions, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner PRM is the industry's most award winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 30 days, using the company's highly engineered, three-step Velocity' onboarding process. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

