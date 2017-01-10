

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after it had ended the four-day winning streak in which it gained more than 70 points or 2.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,170-point plateau, although the market may head south again on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and flat, with a decline in crude oil prices likely to cap any upside. The European and U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed, and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the resource stocks and telecoms, while the financials and properties were mixed.



For the day, the index gained 16.92 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 3,171.24 after trading between 3,147.74 and 3,173.14. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 6.02 points or 0.30 percent to end at 1,994.15.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.45 percent, Vanke added 0.10 percent, Gemdale skidded 1.70 percent, China Shenhua picked up 0.67 percent, PetroChina gained 0.12 percent, Zijin Mining fell 0.30 percent and China Unicom gathered 0.39 percent.



The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks were mixed on Monday after showing strength last week.



The NASDAQ added 10.76 points or 0.2 percent to 5,531.82, while the Dow shed 76.42 points or 0.4 percent to 19,887.38 and the S&P 500 fell 8.08 points or 0.4 percent to 2,268.90.



A lack of major U.S. economic data kept traders on the sidelines, although reports on producer prices and retail sales will be released on Friday.



Additionally, financial giants Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are due to report their quarterly results this week.



Crude oil futures slid Monday amid expectations that non-OPEC producers will ramp up production. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell $2.03 or 3.8 percent to $51.96 a barrel, the lowest finish since before Christmas.



Closer to home, China will release December figures for consumer and producer prices later this morning. Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.2 percent on year, slowing from 2.3 percent in November. Producer prices are pegged at 4.6 percent, up from 3.3 percent in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX