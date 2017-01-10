VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/09/17 -- Columbus Gold Corp. (TSX: CGT)(OTCQX: CBGDF) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants for the purchase of up to an aggregate of 1,675,000 common shares exercisable at a price of $0.65 per share until January 9, 2022.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Robert F. Giustra, Chairman & CEO

Contacts:

Columbus Gold Corp.

Investor Relations

(604) 634-0970 or 1-888-818-1364

info@columbusgold.com

www.columbusgold.com



