

THOUSAND OAKS (dpa-AFX) - Amgen (AMGN) issued a statement regarding the U.S. District Court of Delaware's denial of Sanofi and Regeneron's motion to stay the injunction pending the appeal in the ongoing PCSK9 patent litigation.



By this ruling, the Court has extended the time before the injunction will be imposed by 15 days (from 30 days to 45 days) to allow Sanofi and Regeneron to seek appellate review of the Court's orders on injunction and denial of stay pending appeal.



Amgen said it respects the court's thoughtful deliberations in a situation where a competitor made the choice to launch at risk during the pendency of a patent lawsuit within months of an expedited trial date. The Company remains confident in the validity of its patents.



