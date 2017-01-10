Visiting US Students Inspired by Holborn Assets' Visionary Outlook

DUBAI, UAE, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A group of eleven students from Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids, Michigan who are majoring in business studies recently visited Holborn Assets as part of their exposure to international business. Cornerstone is a Christian university, established in 1941.

The students are studying business management, economics, finance, international business, and sports management. Visiting Dubai allows students to experience numerous cultures in a world-class city that continues to grow and expand at an exponential pace.

Gerald Longjohn, Jr., Ed.D., Vice President for Student Development at Cornerstone explained that the trip to Dubai involved visits to a variety of sectors such as hospitality, travel, shipping/logistics, consulting, healthcare, and financial planning.

"Visiting Holborn Assets provided a wonderful opportunity to see and experience a business model that is customer-focused, committed to the highest standards of integrity, and visionary.We are deeply grateful for the hospitality, wisdom, and insight experienced during our time with Bob Parker and the team at Holborn Assets. The lessons learned relate not only to our trip's focus of international business, but to life in general."

Holborn Assets' CEO Bob Parker, a firm believer in the symbiotic nature of relationships claims, "We have found that hosting such student visits is of tremendous value not just to the students but to Holborn as well. As a rapidly growing global company it is important for us to have our finger on the pulse of the upcoming generation of financial services professionals. We hope such visits can be a game changer in influencing and encouraging young people to pursue this profession."

About Holborn Assets

Holborn Assets is an independently owned, global financial advisory group established in 1999 and headquartered in Dubai. The company caters primarily to expats with the objective of helping clients invest the right money in the right place at the right time. A holistic financial services provider, the group specialises in Personal and Corporate Wealth Management. Key service offerings include Mortgage, Wills and Estate Planning, Education, Pensions, SME, Long Term Care and Insurance.

The company has offices around the world and employs over 90 qualified financial advisors.