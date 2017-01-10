Connoisseurs Turn to Pre-owned Dealers to Source Collector's Items

DUBAI, UAE, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A sense of history and narrative adds sheen to pre-loved luxury goods

Newly minted goods fresh off the shelf have always been in vogue in the world of luxury. But now, appreciators of luxury are turning their interest towards pre-owned goods that have the gravitas of history, and a story to tell.

There's a confluence of factors that is making pre-owned luxury products a statement of pride. First, a global movement towards rediscovering the joys of vintage has created interest in all pre-loved goods - and the stories and history behind them.

Second, as people are becoming more aware of the finite resources on the planet, there is the consideration that luxurious objects can be given a new lease on life rather than be stashed away in a cupboard, or consigned to a donation box.

And of course, there's the realisation that pre-owned and pre-loved collections are sometimes the only way to immediately source an object of desire. From avant-garde collectors chasing limited edition pieces to people wanting immediate gratification without waiting lists, pre-owned is the new way to curate luxury collections. Popular pre-owned dealers also offer customers the benefit of tremendous choice, massive inventory, and the ability to source exact pieces on demand.

"We've certainly seen a massive rise in interest when it comes to pre-owned, pre-loved luxury items. Whereas before people might have approached them because they wanted to acquire luxury icons without paying full retail price, the motivations are very different now. Aficionados in some cases prefer luxury objects that have a history behind them, and show signs of having had a past life. And of course, there people who seek dealers like us to obtain hard to find pieces, or pieces in so much demand that there is a waiting list," says Pablo Durante, Chief Marketing Officer at popular online eCommerce site theluxurycloset.com http://TheLuxuryCloset.com

Consider the case of A.J. and C.B., the beautiful couple whose 20th wedding anniversary was fast approaching. The husband wanted to get his better half a very special gift, and knew that she has always wanted to own her very own Hermes Birkin Bag. Its no secret that Birkins are one of the most coveted luxury bag of all times and have waiting lists stretching over years. So the couple turned to theluxurycloset.com, which offers over 16,000 luxury items - including rare and limited vintage pieces. There, they found the perfect Birkin to take back home: an exotic ostrich skin piece that is usually very difficult to find. Not only they did not have to wait but they also found a limited edition rate object to celebrate their years together.

Pablo Durante notes that while spikes in interest for pre-owned luxury items come and go, and are often associated with market movements, there is now a paradigm shift in how collectors and everyday consumers are approaching timeless goods with previous owners "There's definitely more of an appreciation for goods that might have had a prior owner. There is a growing understanding that many luxury goods are timeless, and deserve to be owned by more than one person. This thinking has always applied to collector's items, rare cars and precious art. Now, the sentiment is spreading to more accessible luxury too," he concludes.



