

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar recovered from early lows against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 4-week high of 0.7384 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day high of 0.9755 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of of 0.7341 and 0.9707, respectively.



Against the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to 1.0491 from a early 4-day low of 1.0464.



The aussie edged up to 1.4368 against the euro, from an early low of 1.4427.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.75 against the greenback, 1.00 against the loonie, 1.06 against the kiwi and 1.48 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX