Hideo Ikuno h.ikuno@daiya-pr.co.jp +81-3-6716-5277

TOKYO, Jan 10, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Printing & Packaging Machinery, Ltd. (MHI-PPM), a Group company of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), has received an order for two sets of "DIAMONDSPIRIT" newspaper offset presses from Yamagata Shimbun Co., Ltd., a newspaper publisher headquartered in Yamagata City. The presses on order are to be installed at a new production center in Tendo City, Yamagata Prefecture.DIAMONDSPIRIT presses feature plate cylinders that use a 1-page circumference, thereby reducing their diameter, as opposed to the conventional 2-page circumference used on other presses. This innovation enables a 50% reduction in the volume of printing plates set to the plate cylinder, and also reduces power consumption and running costs.Yamagata Shimbun celebrated its 140th anniversary in 2016. The company published its first issue in September 1876. Today the morning edition of the "Yamagata Shimbun" newspaper has a print circulation of approximately 200,000 copies. The company has long been a leader in introducing technological innovations to its operations. Notably it was the first news provider in Japan to print a daily newspaper in color, following the introduction of multicolor offset presses. The adoption of the newly ordered offset presses at its new production center means the newspaper's printing quality will be further enhanced.In deciding which model to select for its new production center, Yamagata Shimbun gave a high evaluation to the DIAMONDSPIRIT for a variety of reasons. These include its operational stability, with a track record of over 40 sets delivered to date; outstanding print quality; low running costs; and technological solutions suited to the climate of Yamagata, including an anti-condensation feature tailored for operations in winter. The company was also attracted to MMI-PPM's customer support system and its service base in nearby Sendai.Going forward MMI-PPM will further identify and respond to diverse customer needs for newspaper offset presses, both domestically and globally, and will devote further energy into providing pinpoint solutions-based marketing. In this way the company looks to make ever-greater contributions to the improvement of newspaper print quality and productivity.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.