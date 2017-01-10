

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 4-day low of 81.14 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 81.38.



Against the euro, the kiwi dropped to 1.5107 from yesterday's closing value of 1.5068.



The kiwi edged down to 1.0491 against the Australian dollar, from an early 4-day high of 1.0464.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 78.00 against the yen, 1.53 against the euro and 1.06 against the aussie.



