

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The pound fell to nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 140.20 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 141.06.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to 2-month lows of 0.8736 and 1.2293 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8691 and 1.2339, respectively.



The pound edged down to 1.2136 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2161.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 136.00 against the yen, 0.90 against the euro, 1.17 against the franc and 1.19 against the greenback.



