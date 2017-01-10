SPRING HOPE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) is pleased to update shareholders that its wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC (IHM), in Spring Hope, NC, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Mullen View Farms and one with John Finch Farms in North Carolina. According to the signed LOI with Mullen View Farms, IHM will purchase 1,000 acres of raw hemp that is to be harvested at various locations throughout eastern North Carolina, this year. The signed LOI with John Finch Farms stipulates IHM shall purchase 500 acres of raw hemp stock from John Finch Farms. As with Mullen View Farms, the raw hemp is to be harvested at various locations throughout eastern North Carolina, this year.

With these LOIs, Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) will now have a little over 3,000 acres of hemp growing. "We are really excited to be working with Mullen View and John Finch Farms. Mullen View Farms owns a huge warehouse, where we currently store some of our kenaf bales, not too far from our industrial hemp processing facility and wants to grow an additional 30,000 acres of industrial hemp for us in the near future. John Finch Farms has grown 200 acres of kenaf (hibiscus cannabinus, a cousin plant to industrial hemp) for us already," says David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC. Schmitt also mentioned John Finch received the National Supervisor of the Year Award, last year, during the NC Association of Soil & Water Conservation Districts 71st Annual Meeting.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. said, "We are proud to collaborate with other American industrial hemp farmers as we now become part of the modern industrial hemp farming movement. This is a turning point for America and it's a turning point for Hemp, Inc. Hemp, Inc. has the infrastructure in place to process millions of pounds of hemp fibers and stalks a year, on a commercial level. Our 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility, on over 9 acres in Spring Hope, North Carolina, is the only one of this magnitude in North America. The industrial hemp crop is part of history in the making and it is something that will prove to be lucrative not only for the farmers in North Carolina but for Hemp, Inc. as well."

It has been Perlowin's vision to help the American farmers make the U.S. one of the largest hemp producers in the world... to collectively build a new clean green American Industrial Hemp revolution. "When we first acquired our decortication facility, I had a meeting with a representative from a Canadian hemp growing co-op. I was offered $4,000,000 to move the plant to Canada and do a joint venture. The guy relentlessly tried to persuade me by the fact that their co-op was already growing 50,000 acres of industrial hemp and that would give us a huge jump on the marketplace. I thought about it for a minute and then asked David (Schmitt) how long it would take to get enough farmers to grow 50,000 acres of industrial hemp in North Carolina. His very candid response was 'about 3 weeks'. I told the Canadian co-op representative, 'Sorry, my name is not Benedict Arnold. This industrial hemp processing plant is for the American farmers.' Of course, I have nothing against Canadian farmers, I just wanted to keep the plant in America for the American farmers, the American economy and to create American jobs," said Perlowin. (True story, never told before.)

Industrial hemp advocates are optimistic the new 115th Congress session (which convened last week and concludes in 2019) will effectuate a fresh perspective towards industrial hemp nationwide. Like medical and recreational cannabis, hemp has been gaining a lot of attention and more states believe removing it from the Controlled Substances Act could open up a whole new industry. Thus, a federal de-scheduling may not be too far off in the future.

In New Hampshire, House Bill 151 has been pre-filed for the 2017 legislature. It was introduced on January 4, 2017 and referred to the House's Environmental and Agricultural Committee. This bill would remove the state ban on industrial hemp and set the stage to nullify federal prohibition on hemp. While this legislation would remove industrial hemp from New Hampshire's list of controlled substances, this could possibly open the door for a full-scale commercial hemp market in the state by treating it as any other crop for farming.

"This could easily start a trend extending all the way up to the federal level to de-schedule hemp entirely since it makes absolutely no sense that industrial hemp is considered a drug in the first place, any more than corn, wheat, cotton, oats, soybeans, alfalfa, hay, potatoes or tomatoes. This creates an enormous resurgence for farmers all over America to be able to grow industrial hemp, unburdened. What does that mean for Hemp, Inc.? Well, we have the largest multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America which means business will increase tremendously. The hemp has to be processed and we have the capacity to process it on a large scale. The infrastructure is already in place," said Perlowin.

Hemp, Inc. will also be providing monthly, two-day educational seminars every month beginning late February/early March, 2017. Day 1 of the seminar will be held at a location (to be determined) in Raleigh, North Carolina and Day 2 of the seminar will be held at the industrial hemp processing facility in Spring Hope with 50 acres of hemp (or Kenaf) growing next door. So far, the company has received over a hundred inquiries and interests for the hands-on seminars. For those interested in attending, teaching, touring the hemp field and hemp processing facility or showcasing your company's hemp products, at these monthly events, click here.

According to Perlowin, the company has already secured an outstanding lineup of experts from at least a dozen states all over the country, including New York, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon and Kentucky. "The Hemp University," as it's called, will educate its attendees on key topics such as transitioning from traditional farming to organic farming, different hemp cultivar strains, how and where to get certified seeds, planting and harvesting industrial hemp, an in depth history of hemp and its many uses, agronomy, permaculture, ecological advantages and many more courses with an ever expanding curriculum.

It will also cover such topics as organic certification, potential licensing fees, what's happening with industrial hemp in different states around America, high CBD strains and different CBD extraction technologies (which will also be installed and showcased at Hemp, Inc. processing facility) and marketability of the crop. The seminars are expected to start in late February/early March, 2017.

"We plan to showcase hemp retail products from all around the country and connect potential distributors with industrial hemp product manufacturers. It will be a one stop shop for everything or the Hemp Hub for every aspect of industrial hemp from seed and soil to sale," said Perlowin.

Companies interested in showcasing their products and industry experts who would like to speak at these events should visit www.thehempuniversity.com.

With the country's largest industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation underway, Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) is strategically positioned as the leader of the re-emerging industrial hemp industry to process industrial hemp and manufacture products made from hemp, as well as Lost Circulation Material (LCM) and other absorbent materials. "America has an industrial hemp processing facility in its own backyard."

The hemp plant can be used to make more than 25,000 products spanning nine markets (agriculture, textiles, recycling, automotive, furniture, food/nutrition/beverages, paper, construction materials and personal care).

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL HEMP

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used as a nutritional food product for humans and pets, building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see the video showcasing the dramatic footage of our hemp and kenaf grows, click here.

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for decades. Cultivating hemp does not require any particular climate or soil, and is thus found in all parts of the world and has been found to be a better alternative than other raw materials. Hemp products can be recycled, reused and are 100% biodegradable. The growth speed of the plant is fast enough to meet the increasing industrial and commercial demand for these products. Switching to hemp products will help save the environment, leaving a cleaner and greener planet for the next generation.

"The hemp crop grows dense and vigorously. Sunlight cannot penetrate the plants to reach the ground, and this means the crop is normally free of weeds. Its deep roots use ground water and reduce its salinity. Also, erosion of topsoil is limited, thereby reducing water pollution. The roots give nitrogen and other nutrients to the soil. After the harvest, this soil makes excellent compost amendments for other plants, and hemp cultivation can follow the rotation of agriculture with wheat or soybean. In fact, the same soil can be used to grow hemp for many years, without losing its high quality. The hemp plant absorbs toxic metals emitted by nuclear plants into the soil, such as copper, cadmium, lead and mercury." (Source: www.HempBenefits.org)

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

"Through education we believe that the law of our state can be changed to allow the growing, processing, and sale of Hemp and Hemp products within North Carolina in a responsible manner. Through education, dedication and fundraising, North Carolina can be accelerated to the forefront of global growth in Industrial and Medicinal Hemp. North Carolina can and should lead the country in cultivation, processing and support the consumption of hemp's many beneficial products. Hemp was, for almost 200 years, a legal and fundamental crop in North Carolina and should be again. Farmers should be able to grow and consumers buy Hemp products grown and processed in our state." Visit www.ncindhemp.org for more information. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click here.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit www.NationalHempAssociation.org.

HEMP, INC.'S TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE

Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) seeks to benefit many constituencies from a "Cultural Creative" perspective, thereby not exploiting or endangering any group. CEO of Hemp, Inc., Bruce Perlowin, is positioning the company as a leader in the industrial hemp industry, with a social and environmental mission at its core. Thus, the publicly traded company believes in "up streaming" a portion of its profits back to its originator, in which some cases will one day be the American small farmer -- cultivating natural, sustainable products as an interwoven piece of nature. By Hemp, Inc. focusing on comprehensive investment results -- that is, with respect to performance along the interrelated dimensions of people, planet, and profits -- the triple bottom line approach can be an important tool to support its sustainability goal.

