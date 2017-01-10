Regulatory News:
Groupe Eurotunnel (Paris:GET):
|Dec-16
|Dec-15
|Change
|
Full Year
|
Full Year
|Change
|Truck Shuttles
|Trucks
|131,906
|130,607
|+1%
|1,641,638
|1,483,741
|+11%
|Passenger Shuttles
|
Passenger
|232,164
|219,109
|+6%
|2,663,865
|2,614,972
|+2%
*Includes cars, motorcycles, vehicles with trailers, caravans, camper vans and coaches
For the full year 2016, Truck Shuttle traffic increased by 11% compared to 2015, with an all-time record of 1,641,638 vehicles transported. For the fourteenth consecutive month, December 2016 saw record-breaking monthly Truck Shuttle traffic compared to the corresponding period in previous years.
For the full year 2016, Passenger Shuttle traffic increased by +2% compared to 2015, with 2,663,865 vehicles transported. In December 2016, the traffic increased by +6% compared to the month of December 2015 confirming the upward trend observed over the last three months.
The Eurotunnel Group 's revenues for the year 2016 will be published on Tuesday 24 January 2017 prior to the opening of trading.
The traffic figures for the month of January will be published on Monday 13 February 2017 prior to the opening of trading.
