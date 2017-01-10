Market research concludes that Galderma's Harmony Programme for aesthetic Health Care Professionals (HCPs) significantly increases patient satisfaction. Using Harmony resulted in more returning patients and led to an increase in full face treatments. The research results show how Harmony raises both treatment standards and value in aesthetic practices.

The Harmony programme allows HCPs to spend more time with patients, better understand and define their requests, and as a result, better respond to their expressed needs. Through Harmony, 82% of patients request full face treatment as compared to 63% pre-Harmony. 1

Harmony Proven Consultation Programme for Aesthetic Practitioners

The Harmony Programme is the first of its kind in aesthetic patient management and now the first to show measured success by research. This new market report demonstrates overall patient satisfaction levels increased from 65% to 85% after the implementation of the Harmony Programme. 1

"Galderma developed The Harmony Programme as a comprehensive aesthetic consultation tool for structured, stepwise patient management to encourage dialogue between the practitioner and the patient, increasing patient awareness of the multiple needs that can be served with full face treatment options," explains Ophélie Massaroni, Global Harmony Programme Manager, Galderma.

A High-Quality Consultation Framework to Grow Aesthetic Practices

The Harmony Programme has also enabled practitioners to increase retention from 53% to 73%.1 For Dr. Ravi Jain, Aesthetic Practitioner, Riverbanks Clinic (Harpenden, UK), "Harmony provides the practitioner a consistent high quality consultation framework. The patients are happier, they opt in for more combination treatments, and they refer more friends to us."

The research demonstrates that with Harmony 51% of patients now receive a combination of facial injectable treatments, compared to 34% without the Harmony approach. 1

According to Ophélie Massaroni, "The Harmony Programme facilitates the development of a cost-effective personalized treatment plan for each patient. This creates value for money, as a satisfied patient will be more likely to continue with other treatments." The research revealed the average patient spend increased by 48% following assessment with Harmony. 1

Higher Practitioner and Patient Satisfaction with Harmony

Dr. Jain continues, "Harmony provides a framework where we can go over their original consultation, making it easier to schedule future treatments. More importantly, Harmony allows the patient to participate in their own treatment plan." Satisfaction with Harmony remains high after 12 months of implementation with 14 out of 15 practitioners likely to both recommend the programme and continue using it in their practice. 1

About Galderma

Galderma, Nestlé Skin Health's medical solutions business, was created in 1981 and is now present in over 100 countries with an extensive product portfolio to treat a range of dermatological conditions. The company partners with health care practitioners around the world to meet the skin health needs of people throughout their lifetime. Galderma is a leader in research and development of scientifically-defined and medically-proven solutions for the skin, hair and nails.

About Harmony

The Harmony Programme is a patient management programme developed for leading Health Care Practitioners to master patient consultation. Launched in 2014, Harmony was designed in association with an international multidisciplinary panel of experts. It provides a novel stepwise patient assessment and management method including a suite of sophisticated tools for assessment, facial analysis, and treatment plan follow-up.

