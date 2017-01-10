Intelledox and Document Dialog Partner to Enable European Businesses Transform Customer Engagement

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelledox today announced a reseller partnership with Document Dialog, a leading supplier of Customer Engagement software solutions in Europe. With offices in The Netherlands and Belgium, Document Dialog provides software, services, and solutions with a focus on Digital Transformation. This collaboration between Intelledox and Document Dialog will offer businesses advanced Digital Transformation solutions including Omni-channel communications and help customers with the transition from PDF forms to intelligent, Adaptive Interviews.



With this partnership, Intelledox and Document Dialog will enable Public Sector, Banking and Insurance organizations engage more effectively with their customers. The joint solution will migrate traditional forms and data collection processes to adaptive customer engagements that deliver relevant, digital experiences across mobile, social and desktop channels.



Commenting on the partnership Neal Keene, Senior Vice President (Strategy), Intelledox NA said, "Customers today expect a customized and consistent experience each time they engage with a brand. Intelledox and Document Dialog will bring together advanced Adaptive Engagement capabilities to help companies digitally transform and engage customers in new ways. We welcome the opportunity to combine each of our company's many years of experience to help businesses across Europe."



"We are happy to announce this best-of-breed offering to our customers," said Jaap Nieboer, Manager of Document Dialog, "We strongly believe that enriched customer engagement leads to improved business results. By partnering with leading software providers like Intelledox we can help brands achieve a high degree of customer satisfaction which is vital to the success of any brand."



About Intelledox

Utilizing intuitive, conversational digital interviews, Intelledox's Adaptive Engagement solutions help companies rapidly develop and deliver mobile-ready business processes. Insurance, Financial Services, Government and Enterprise customers worldwide deploy the Infiniti platform to enhance customer engagement, increase customer satisfaction, streamline efficiency, and drive down operational costs. With North American Headquarters located in Dallas Texas, Intelledox has offices in New York, Toronto, London, Singapore, Sydney and Global Headquarters in Canberra Australia. http://www.intelledox.com.

About Document Dialog

Since 1992, Document Dialog has been a market leader in the Customer Communications Management domain, specializing in the fields of Digital Transformation. Document Dialog supports organizations to innovate their current IT infrastructure to an omni-channel customer communication platform. From PDF to personalized interactive video or intelligent adaptive forms: tailored, via any channel and maximum focus on relevance, impact and conversion. Document Dialog has offices in Bunnik (The Netherlands) and in Heverlee (Belgium). http://www.documentdialog.eu



More information:



Intelledox

Neal Keene, SVP Strategy

Work +1.919.841.1915

neal.keene@intelledox.com



Neville Braganza, Marketing Manager,

Work +61 2 6280 6244

neville.braganza@intelledox.com



Document Dialog B.V.

Jaap Nieboer, Manager

Mobile +31 6 29 04 30 00

jaap.nieboer@dialoggroep.eu



Karine Copier, Marketing & Communications

Mobile +31 6 54 94 3664

karine.copier@dialoggroep.eu



