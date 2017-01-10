sprite-preloader
168,70 Euro		+2,20
+1,32 %
WKN: A0F5DE ISIN: US0567521085 Ticker-Symbol: B1C 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
BAIDU INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
BAIDU INC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
167,43
168,97
08:21
167,76
169,26
08:21
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
BAIC MOTOR CORP LTD0,846-1,17 %
BAIDU INC ADR168,70+1,32 %