DNO ASA: Financial Calendar for 2017

DNO ASA's scheduled financial reporting in 2017 is as follows:

Full-year 2016 presentation: 9 February 2017

Operating and financial update: 4 May 2017

Half-year 2017 presentation: 24 August 2017

Operating and financial update: 9 November 2017

The Company's 2016 Annual Report will be released on 16 March 2017 and the Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 1 June 2017.

DNO reserves the right to revise the above dates.

Oslo, 10 January 2017

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

