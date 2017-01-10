sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

DNO ASA: Financial Calendar for 2017

DNO ASA's scheduled financial reporting in 2017 is as follows:

  • Full-year 2016 presentation: 9 February 2017
  • Operating and financial update: 4 May 2017
  • Half-year 2017 presentation: 24 August 2017
  • Operating and financial update: 9 November 2017

The Company's 2016 Annual Report will be released on 16 March 2017 and the Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled for 1 June 2017. 

DNO reserves the right to revise the above dates. 

Oslo, 10 January 2017

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



