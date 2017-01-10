It is no secret to anyone working in solar that China is the center of the global solar industry, as well as its largest market. But this is just the beginning. A new report by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) documents how China is increasingly coming to dominate not only solar PV, but the lithium-ion battery value chain and clean energy investment globally.

China's Global Renewable Energy Expansion notes that the nation invested $103 billion in non-hydro renewable energy and associated low-emissions energy in 2015, two and half times that of its nearest competitor, the United States.

China is not only investing in domestic clean energy projects, but increasingly overseas as well. In the report IEEFA documents eleven massive deals through which Chinese firms invested $32 billion in overseas clean energy transactions in 2016 alone, including Trina Solar's purchase of Solland's Dutch cell factory and GCL's purchase of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...