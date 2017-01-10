

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained stable in December, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs reported Tuesday.



The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in December, in line with expectations.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent from 3.3 percent in November.



The number of unemployed increased by 10,144 to 159,372 in December.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 climbed marginally to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX