Probi - Strong Growth in net Sales and Operating Profit in the Fourth Quarter

The year-end report for Probi AB will be released 24 January 2017. Due to very strong organic growth in Probi AB and that the newly acquired subsidiary Probi USA Inc. (Nutraceutix) is included for the first time, preliminary financial information for the fourth quarter and the full year 2016 is released ahead of the report.

Net sales increased by 158 MSEK and amounted to 194 MSEK (36) in the fourth quarter. 82 MSEK of the increase represents organic growth compared to the corresponding period 2015. Part of the organic growth was driven by stock build up from one client in US. 76 MSEK represents net sales in Probi USA Inc, which is included for the period October-December. The operating profit increased by 40 MSEK and amounted to 44 MSEK (4).

For the full year 2016 net sales was 443 MSEK (216), an increase of 227 MSEK or 105 %. 151 MSEK of the increase represents organic growth and 76 MSEK represents net sales in Probi USA Inc. Operating profit for the full year was 130 MSEK (63).

The financial information provided is preliminary. The final year-end report will be released 24 January 2017 08.00 CET.

This information is information that Probi AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 10 January 2017 at 08.00 CET.

About Probi

Probi AB is a Swedish publicly traded bioengineering company that develops effective and well-documented probiotics. Through its world-leading research, Probi has created a strong product portfolio in the gastrointestinal health and immune system niches. Probi's products are available to consumers in more than 30 countries worldwide. Probi's customers are leading food, health-product and pharmaceutical companies in the Functional Food and Consumer Healthcare segments. In 2015 Probi had sales of MSEK 216. The Probi share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap. Probi has about 4,400 shareholders. Read more at www.probi.se.

