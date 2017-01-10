RoodMicrotec N.V.: RoodMicrotec Sees Strong Sales Momentum in H2 2016, Order Value Up 20% Year-on-Year

Zwolle - January 10th 2017

A strong forward order book is expected to drive expansion at RoodMicrotec, the Dutch semiconductor supplier of advanced microchips, over the course of 2017 after sales growth in its main business units rebounded in the second half of 2016 and the value of the company's order book was up 20% year-on-year by end-December.

Martin Sallenhag, RoodMicrotec N.V. CEO said: "RoodMicrotec is very well positioned for growth as we enter 2017. The value of sales orders is about 20% higher compared with a year ago and we've maintained a positive book-to-bill ratio over the last 12 months, which is an important leading indicator of demand trends in the semiconductor industry. Our quote portfolio is stable at a high level and the majority of these are being converted into sales orders, underpinning the company's solid and successful hit rate."

RoodMicrotec saw very positive increases in sales across its three largest business units in the second-half of 2016, compared with the previous six months.

Sales turnover at the Test Operations unit was up 19% over this period and stable year-on-year. Earlier reported difficulties within Supply Chain Management faded during the latter part of 2016 as the unit's business surged 24%, mainly due to the ramping up of the production contract with Swiss semi-conductor firm Altec AG, where sales are projected to double over the next two years.

Qualification & Reliability Investigation bucked the trend in the other two main business units with a substantial year-on-year rise in sales of 26% spread over the past 12 months, on the back of some large ongoing projects and the start of qualification in other big contracts.

Sales by business unit H2-2016 compared with H1-2016:

(x EUR 1,000) H2 2016 H1 2016 Change Test Operations 2,025 1,702 +19% Supply Chain Management (SCM) 1,151 926 +24% Failure & Technological Analysis 743 751 -1% Test Engineering 241 230 +5% Qualification & Reliability Investigation 1,386 1,310 +6% TOTAL 5,546 4,919 +13%

Sales by business unit in 2016 compared with 2015:

(x EUR 1,000) 2016 2015 Change Test Operations 3,727 3,676 +1% Supply Chain Management (SCM) 2,077 2,348 -12% Failure & Technological Analysis 1,494 1,655 -10% Test Engineering 471 437 +8% Qualification & Reliability Investigation 2,696 2,134 +26% TOTAL 10,465 10,250 +2%

Outlook

The RoodMicrotec management team is very positive about the future development of the company and reinforces its outlook for an increase in sales turnover of 75% by 2020 from today.

Audit

The financial data has not been audited.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and prognoses of the board of management and on the information currently available to the company. The statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are hard to evaluate, such as the general economic conditions, interest rates, exchange rates and amendments to statutory laws and regulations. The board of management of RoodMicrotec cannot guarantee that its expectations will materialise. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec does not accept any obligation to update the statements made in this press release.

Financial agenda

9 March 2017 Publication (preliminary) annual figures 2016 9 March 2017 Conference call for press and analysts 27 April 2017 Publication annual report 2016 8 June 2017 Annual general meeting of shareholders 9 June 2017 Annual bondholders meeting 6 July 2017 Publication sales figures first half 2017 24 August 2017 Publication interim report 2017 24 August 2017 Conference call for press and analysts

ENDS

About RoodMicrotec

With more than 45 years' experience as an independent value-added service provider in the area of micro and optoelectronics, RoodMicrotec offers Fabless Companies, OEMs and other companies a one-stop shop proposition. With its powerful solutions RoodMicrotec has built up a strong position in Europe.

Our services comply with the industrial and quality requirements of the high reliability/space, automotive, telecommunications, medical, industrial and electronics sectors.

Certified by RoodMicrotec concerns inter alia certification of products to the stringent ISO/TS 16949 standard that applies to suppliers to the automotive industry. The company also has an accredited laboratory for test activities and qualification to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

Its value-added services include (eXtended) supply chain management and total manufacturing solutions with partners, failure & technology analysis, qualification & burn-in, test & product engineering, production test (including device programming and end-of-line service), ESD/ESDFOS assessment & training and quality & reliability consulting.

RoodMicrotec has branches in Germany (Dresden, Nördlingen, Stuttgart), United Kingdom (Bath) and the Netherlands (Zwolle).

For more information visit http://www.roodmicrotec.com (http://www.roodmicrotec.com)

Further information

Martin Sallenhag CEO; Reinhard Pusch COO; Arvid Ladega CFO

Telephone: +31 38 4215216

Postal address:

RoodMicrotec N.V., PO Box 1042, 8001 BA Zwolle

Email: investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com (mailto:investor-relations@roodmicrotec.com) Web: www.roodmicrotec.com (http://www.roodmicrotec.com)

This press release is published in English, Dutch and German. In case of conflict between these versions the English version shall prevail.

RoodMicrotec_Preliminary Sales 2016_E (http://hugin.info/130789/R/2069980/777727.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: RoodMicrotec N.V. via Globenewswire

