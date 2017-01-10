

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Self Storage provider Big Yellow Group Plc. (BYG.L) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter revenue increased 7 percent to 27.4 million pounds from 25.7 million pounds last year. Like-for-like revenue improved 5 percent to 26.9 million pounds.



Looking ahead, the company said its earnings guidance for the full year remains in line with current consensus.



In the third quarter, like-for-like Closing Occupancy was 76 percent, up 2.4 percentage points. Store maximum lettable area or MLA grew 3 percent.



In the seasonally weaker third quarter, the 73 stores decreased in occupancy by 137,000 sq ft, compared to a loss of 138,000 sq ft in the same quarter last year.



James Gibson, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'As we referred to in our half year results significant uncertainties remain around the UK's economic outlook. That said, we believe new supply in our key areas of operation, particularly London, will remain constrained over the medium to longer term and that the business is well placed to face down most challenges. We look forward to delivering occupancy and revenue growth over this quarter and to continuing this growth into our seasonally stronger spring and summer trading period.'



