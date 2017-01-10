Company announcement 41 2016/17



Allerød, 2017-01-10 08:46 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total revenue for Q3 2016/17 (three months ended 31 December 2016) was DKK 1,064 million, which was 1.2% higher than in the same period of 2015/16.



The like-for-like growth rate for our own stores was 1.3% in Q3 2016/17. The like-for-like growth rate for the first nine months of 2016/17 was 1.0%.



Terje List, Chief Executive Officer, states: "In a market with continually intensifying competition, we are pleased to have achieved a positive like-for-like growth in the important third quarter.Strong sales growth on Black Friday and online as well as a very good sales development in StyleBox with the new M·A·C shop-in-shops contributed to the positive development. A large thank you to our employees for a solid effort over the Christmas period and on Black Friday."



The guidance for the full year remains unchanged from our previous guidance of a like-for-like revenue growth for 2016/17 of 0-2%. The EBITA margin for the 2016/17 financial year continues to be expected to be realised at a level of around 16.0%.



The interim report for the first nine months of 2016/17 will be released on 8 February 2017.



