Kesko Oyj: The court of arbitration dismissed Voimaosakeyhtiö SF's action against Kesko subsidiary Kestra Kiinteistöpalvelut Oy

The court of arbitration dismissed Voimaosakeyhtiö SF's action against Kesko subsidiary Kestra Kiinteistöpalvelut Oy

The court of arbitration dismissed Voimaosakeyhtiö SF's action against Kestra Kiinteistöpalvelut Oy concerning the further financing of the Fennovoima nuclear power plant project.

On 10 January 2017, the court of arbitration made an arbitration award in the case in which Voimaosakeyhtiö SF demanded the court of arbitration to confirm that Kestra Kiinteistöpalvelut Oy's notification to Voimaosakeyhtiö SF about participation in the further financing of the Fennovoima project is binding on Kestra Kiinteistöpalvelut Oy. In its arbitration award, the court of arbitration dismissed Voimaosakeyhtiö SF's action requirements.

The commencement of the arbitration proceedings was announced in a stock exchange release on 17 December 2015.

