Industry experts will gather in Barcelona, Spain, 15-16 March 2017

Smithers Apex is pleased to announce the 9th annual Cleaning Products Europe conference which will take place 15-16 March 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. This year's conference will deliver a jam-packed schedule with insights and discussions focusing on the future of cleaning.

The Cleaning Products Europe conference brings together key stakeholders representing the cleaning products and retail industries. This year's programme will feature a line-up of expert speakers representing major industry players such as European Commission, CEFIC, International Flavors Fragrances, Inc., Vileda, Sainsbury's, A.I.S.E., Huntsman Corporation, CECED and more.

Additionally, this year's programme is filled with innovative discussions, important trends and issues like:

Focusing on the struggles in all aspects of cleaning collaboration within the industry

How companies are finding ways to recycle and be sustainable

Innovations pushing towards the future

Kimberlee Rohrer, Conference Producer for Smithers Apex said, "Cleaning Products Europe 2017 will provide a diverse speaker line-up, covering a variety of topics around the future of cleaning. With 150 delegates, numerous networking opportunities and a 2-day programme, Cleaning Products Europe 2017 is a must-attend event that stakeholders cannot afford to miss."

For more information about Cleaning Products Europe 2017 visit: www.cleaningproductsconference.com/cpeu.

Limited sponsorship and exhibition opportunities remain. Contact Cherrie Keene on ckeene@smithers.com or+44 (0)1372 802255.

About Smithers Apex

Smithers Apex, formerly known as IntertechPira, is a global business that provides events, market research, publications and strategic and technical consulting to an expanding list of niche, emerging and high growth industries, including home and personal care; lighting, imaging and displays; plastic electronics and alternative energy. For more information about Smithers Apex, please visit www.smithersapex.com.

About The Smithers Group:

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, The Smithers Group includes Smithers, Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra and Smithers Viscient. Each of The Smithers Group companies provide technology-based services focused on a defined market. As a group the diversity of market sectors and technologies provides stability and a platform for long-term growth. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the life cycle of our clients' products by utilizing testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. All Smithers companies are known by their clients as trusted providers of innovative solutions. For more information, visit www.smithers.com.

