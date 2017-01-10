Server Technology Appoints New Regional Sales Manager and Senior Solutions Manager in Central Europe Region

RENO, Nevada, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Server Technology today announced the appointment of two new members of staff to support its International and Central Europe region. Andreas Rockenbauch is appointed as Regional Sales Manager, joined by Wolfgang Goretzki, as Senior Solutions Manager.

Andreas Rockenbauch, who will be based out of Frankfurt, Germany, will be responsible for Server Technology business in France, DACH, Benelux, Eastern Europe and Russia. Andreas joins Server Technology from Schneider Electric where his most recent role was as Senior Key Account Manager for Colocation and Hosting Providers, working primarily with C-Level contacts. Andreas spent over 10 years working for APC/Schneider Electric based in Germany and earlier in his career Dublin, Ireland in End User, Colocation and Channel roles.

Wolfgang Goretzki, who will be responsible for supporting the International team in a technical solutions role, joins Andreas, based out of Germany. Wolfgang comes with a very strong technical and product management background from Cyclades, Avocent and Emerson Power. Wolfgang's most recent role for Emerson was as Customer Engagement Director, where he worked with key customers to secure projects and manage complex customer requirements.

Combined, both new members of staff have also worked for organizations such as HP, Compaq, NEC, British Telecom, Complete Telecom and Mox Telecom during their careers and bring a broad range of experience with them to Server Technology.

Marc Marazzi, Vice President International Sales at Server Technology said, "We are very excited to have both Andreas and Wolfgang on board and we look forward to strengthening our business with our customers and valued channel partners in the International region."

About Server Technology

Server Technology's power strategy experts are trusted to provide Rack PDU solutions for demanding data centers worldwide ranging from small technology start-ups to Fortune 100 powerhouses. Over 60,000 customers around the world rely on our rack power distribution units and award winning remote power management solutions to increase density, facilitate capacity planning, improve power monitoring, and drive efficiency. Because power is all we do, you will find us in the best cloud and co-location providers, forward thinking labs and telecommunications operations. Server Technology customers consistently rank us as providing the highest quality PDU's, the best customer support and most valuable innovation. Let us show you; we have over 12,000 PDU configurations to fit every data center need and 80% of ourPDU's are shipped within 10 days. Only with Server Technology will customers Stay Powered, Be Supported and Get Ahead. www.servertech.com



