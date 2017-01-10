MBE for Mottie Kessler, Chairman and CEO of 2M Group, in the Queen's New Years' Honours List, for Services to Industry and Exporting in the North West of England

LONDON, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

We are delighted to announce that Mottie Kessler, Chairman and CEO of 2M Group, has received an MBE in recognition of his Services to Industry and Exporting in the North West of England.

The award is given for Mottie's services to the Chemical Industry in the UK, including significant job creation and export promotion in the North of England and exporting to over 90 countries. Mottie has also been recognised for his support in helping young people access a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.)

Mottie, who founded the 2M Group 12 years ago said:

"I am proud and humbled to receive this award. I feel it represents recognition of the importance of Chemical businesses in the UK and the Chemical Industry as a whole.

Our success is based on our partnership with our loyal suppliers, customers and dedicated teams. Our export growth has been strongly supported by DIT, formerly UKTI.

12 years ago we took a leap of faith, investing heavily in the North of England, providing building blocks, services and knowhow essential for improving everyday life.

We decided to keep pushing, despite the odds, to grow and nurture our Chemical businesses and to support the Industry in the UK. I believe that the Chemical industry can offer growth, better life and sustainability in the UK. Coupling chemistry and entrepreneurship is key to the UK's success.

I want to thank our Export Director, who is also my wife and my business partner, Dr Maggie Kessler as without her, this journey would not have been possible."

About the 2M Group and Mottie's business journey:

Twelve years ago Mottie founded the 2M Group which became a portfolio of branded Chemical Distribution and related Service Companies.

The Group includes:

Distribution companies including: Banner Chemicals (est. 1860), Surfachem, Packed Chlorine and Stowlin.

Service companies including: MP Storage and Blending, SampleRite and Prism Chemicals.

International subsidiaries in China , Brazil & Benelux, Poland and Norway .

The 2M Group supports UK producers and customers via its best-in-class product selection, technical knowhow and stewardship, and specialty services. The Group provides products which help keep our drinking water free from bacteria, green technology for reducing diesel emissions, create beauty products and essential pharmaceutical products and help UK producers in their marketing efforts by managing their commercial samples, among many other services.

When Mottie established the 2M Group, it only sold within the UK and had 80 employees. The Group now exports to over 90 countries and has over 250 employees.

Mottie started his own career with an industrial work placement and has made it his mission to provide young people in the UK with similar opportunities: the 2M Group has devoted great resources and energies to helping young people across the North access a career in STEM and in 2016 reached over 550 young people by providing work placements, jobs, careers guidance and 'get into Science' days.

Mottie has also been recognised in multiple business awards including:

Director of the Year, Mid-Market Enterprise

UK IoD for Global Director of the Year, 2015

EY Entrepreneur for Manufacturing, UK North, 2014

For the official list please see page 68 in the following link:

https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/580999/new-years-honours-2017-full-list.pdf