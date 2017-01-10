In the advance of a potential purchase, TerraForm Global is trying to put its best foot forward. Today on a conference call related to its Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 results - the latter of which was published two days before Christmas - the yieldco played up its strengths in terms of its progress towards becoming an independent company, its operational successes, and its strong cash position.

However, there was no getting around one number: TerraForm Global expects continued losses in 2016 of $65-$115 million, against $210-220 million in revenue.

This is progress, as Global reported a whopping net loss of $371 million for the full year 2015, most of which was due to write-offs of the deposits of 425 MW of SunEdison India projects which were never transferred. However, it is clear that the company is still bleeding red ink.

