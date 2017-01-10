Solna, Sweden, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sales in the Swedish ICA stores increased by 1.6% in December 2016 compared with the corresponding month 2015. Sales in like-for-like stores increased by 1.1%.



December 2016 January - December 2016 Store sales, excl. VAT SEKm Change all stores Change

like-for-like SEKm Change all stores Change

like-for-like Maxi ICA Stormarknad 3,444 0.5% 0.5% 33,806 2.6% 2.1% ICA Kvantum 2,612 2.6% 1.2% 26,877 2.4% 1.9% ICA Supermarket 3,021 1.9% 1.5% 33,619 1.9% 1.7% ICA Nära 1,421 1.6% 1.8% 16,634 2.7% 2.9% Total 10,498 1.6% 1.1% 110,936 2.4% 2.0%

In December 2016, sales in the Swedish ICA stores totalled SEK 10,498 million excluding VAT, which is an increase of 1.6% compared with the same month in the previous year. Sales in January-December 2016 amounted to SEK 110,936 million, an increase of 2.4% compared with the previous year.

ICA Gruppen estimates the calendar effect for December to be 0.2%.

At 31 December 2016, the number of ICA stores in Sweden was 1,296. Store sales for January will be published on 8 February 2017 at 08.45 CET.

To see all publication dates in 2017, please visit ICA Gruppen's website http://www.icagruppen.se/en/investors/calendar.

For more information

ICA Gruppen press service,

Telephone number: +46-10-422-52-52

This information is such that ICA Gruppen AB is obligated to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication at time 08:45 on Tuesday January 10, 2017.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ica-gruppen-ab/r/swedish-ica-stores---december-2016-sales-figures,c2162580

The following files are available for download: