Financial and Capital Market Commission on January 1, 2017 according to the Financial Instruments Market Law, Article 75, first paragraph, point 3, second and third paragraphs, allowed SIA "LNK (Latvijas Novitates Komplekss)" to amend the final takeover terms of AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" shares.



Amendments made in AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" mandatory and final takeover bid prospectus (hereinafter - the Prospectus) restates the new Prospectus Article 6.5., specifying the date on which the SIA "LNK (Latvijas Novitates Komplekss)" (hereinafter also - the Offeror) will transfer the final amount of money to the AS "Latvijas Centralais Depozitarijs" cash account in the Latvian Bank in euros, which corresponds to the total still not repurchased shares of AS "LATVIJAS TILTI".



Attached: Amendments to the Mandatory and Final takeover bid prospectus in Latvian on 2 pages.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610750