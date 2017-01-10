IT Revolution Announces DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2017 Call For Papers & Blind Bird Pricing

Deadline for submissions closes at midnight GMT on 3 February 2017

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution (http://itrevolution.com), the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced it has opened its Call for Papers for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2017 (DOES17 London). The event, brought to you by IT Revolution and Premier Sponsor HPE Software, takes place 5-6 June 2017 at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London. The call for paper submissions will close on Friday, 3 February 2017 (bit.ly/DOES17LDNcfp). Abstracts should address the conference themes of Cost vs. Speed, Low Trust vs. High Trust, Manual vs. Automation, Fragile vs. Resilient and Fixed Careers vs. Lifelong Learning.

In addition, IT Revolution has opened Blind Bird pricing for early ticket purchases for the London event and can be obtained via its website for only £550+VAT, a 25 percent discount from regularly priced tickets (http://bit.ly/DOES17LDNreg). Blind Bird pricing will close on 3 February 2017. For further details, please visit: (events.itrevolution.com/eu).

"We're so excited to be returning to London to host the second DevOps Enterprise Summit in Europe," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of 'The Phoenix Project' and 'The DevOps Handbook.' "Last year's event was a huge success by all measures, and this year will be even better. We're lining up another two days full of brilliant speakers, experience reports, subject matter experts, forums for networking, so attendees can get the insights and practical takeaways they need. You'll hear from fellow practitioners in large, complex organizations sharing concrete examples of improvements and transformations as a result of their DevOps initiatives."

The DevOps Enterprise Summit is the premier industry conference for leaders of large, complex organizations implementing DevOps principles and practices around the world. The event features presentations from leading global brands that leverage DevOps to thrive within an increasingly software-driven economy. DevOps Enterprise provides keynotes, panels, breakouts, workshops and an expo hall. Sessions are led by leaders who are pioneering these practices in large and complex organizations across a wide range of industries. The keynotes feature industry luminaries, as well as speakers from well-known companies who share the learnings from their enterprise DevOps initiatives.

About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of IT professionals.

