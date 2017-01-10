Ahlstrom Oyj: Ahlstrom announces positive results of noteholders' meeting of senior unsecured notes

Not for release, publication or distribution in or into the United States or to any person located or resident in any other jurisdiction where it is unlawful to distribute this announcement.

Ahlstrom Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 10, 2017 at 10.35

Ahlstrom announces positive results of noteholders' meeting of senior unsecured notes

The meeting of the holders of Ahlstrom Corporation's EUR 100 000 000 senior unsecured callable fixed rate notes due 2019 (ISIN FI4000108501) (the "Notes") was held on January 10, 2017.

The holders of the Notes resolved to approve the proposals relating to granting consents and waivers (the "Consents and Waivers") and took decisions to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Amendments").

The Consents and Waivers became effective immediately upon approval at the meeting, and the Amendments will become effective at the completion of the statutory absorption merger (the "Effective Date") of Ahlstrom into Munksjö Oyj as announced on November 7, 2016. Munksjö will issue a stock exchange release when the Effective Date has occurred.

The payment of the instruction fees payable in connection with the consent solicitation process will occur no later than five (5) business days following the occurrence of the Effective Date. The details of the terms and conditions of the consent solicitation are set out in the consent solicitation memorandum dated December 2, 2016, which is available from the Solicitation Agents.

Solicitations Agents:

Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch: NordeaLiabilityManagement@Nordea.com (mailto:NordeaLiabilityManagement@Nordea.com) / +45 61612996

SEB: SEBLiabilityManagement@SEB.se (mailto:SEBLiabilityManagement@SEB.se) / +358 961628520

Ahlstrom Corporation:

Mikko Lankinen

Vice President, Treasury

+358 (0)400 429 277

Juho Erkheikki

Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager

+358 (0)10 888 4731

Ahlstrom in brief

Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015, Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com (http://www.ahlstrom.com/en/).

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ahlstrom Oyj via Globenewswire

