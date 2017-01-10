

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 09-January-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,504,368.23 9.4493



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,053,122.75 13.5266



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 259,842.97 16.2402



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,103,255.82 14.5652



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 09/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,545,811.38 10.3054



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,851,457.40 10.3056



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,188,747.35 12.545



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 279,703.84 13.3192



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,079,140.30 15.0718



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,078,175.08 15.1856



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 742,794.97 10.6098



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3990000 USD 63,141,935.74 15.825



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,200,494.30 17.1499



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 40,892,955.07 16.0365



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 277,755.95 13.2265



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 09/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 272,362.47 12.9696



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,153,421.74 13.8966



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,228,460.26 17.0619



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,122,805.70 15.0554



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,098,484.65 9.7706



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,182,479.19 16.8901



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 267,942.65 16.7464



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,195,509.22 16.782



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 09/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,407,497.26 13.0512



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,650,254.22 17.5223



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,259,531.16 14.9638



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 09/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,521,377.36 10.1418



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,117,017.13 17.0001



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 09/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 93,444,623.17 14.8325



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,881,540.92 5.5451



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 09/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,491,409.05 18.2877



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,009,529.53 15.5312



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 892,764.17 13.7348



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,943.57 17.1215



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 09/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,877.88 17.3049



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 09/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,372,708.55 17.2959



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 09/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,391,223.27 19.3979



