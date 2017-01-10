Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison issues update on JPMorgan European Smaller Cos (JESC) 10-Jan-2017 / 08:25 GMT/BST London, UK, 10 January 2017 *Edison issues update on JPMorgan European Smaller Cos (JESC)* JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (JESC) is managed by a dedicated, highly experienced, three-man team. The 'best ideas' portfolio, which generally comprises 60-80 holdings, currently numbers 63. Stocks are selected on a bottom-up basis from a universe of c 1,000 companies, which constitute the Euromoney Smaller Companies ex-UK index, the trust's benchmark. Long-term performance has been strong, as evidenced by its 10- and 20-year NAV and share price returns, which comfortably outstrip the benchmark and the MSCI Europe ex-UK index. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (JESC) aims to achieve capital growth from a diversified portfolio of shares in smaller European companies (excluding the UK). Liquidity and borrowings are actively managed (investments 80-120% of net assets) with a view to enhancing returns to shareholders. As JESC's investment policy emphasises capital growth, rather than income, the dividend is expected to vary from year to year. JESC is benchmarked against the Euromoney (formerly HSBC) Smaller European Companies ex-UK total return index in sterling terms. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research| +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [5] | +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [6] | +--------+---------------------------------------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 535147 10-Jan-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=fe0e6398b7be3a0b0fa678d98ce0ff54&application_id=535147&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=535147&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=535147&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=535147&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=535147&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=535147&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

