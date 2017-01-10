Arran Rowsell Joins BGC Partners to Further Strengthen London Credit Team

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGCP) ("BGC Partners," "BGC," or "the Company") a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets, today announced that Arran Rowsell has joined the Company as Head of Credit Strategy in London. Mr. Rowsell will report to Tony Warner, Executive Managing Director and Head of BGC's brokerage business in London.

Mr. Rowsell will oversee the coordination of credit strategy across BGC Partners, Mint Partners and RP Martin in the UK. He brings with him a wealth of experience, having worked most recently as a Head of Flow Credit Trading for several major sell"side U.S. and European banks, including Commerzbank, Barclays and Credit Suisse. Earlier in his career, he worked in credit trading at Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers.

"In keeping with our commitment to talent and technology, Mr. Rowsell brings to BGC Partners a track record of success in the credit markets along with experience in electronic trading venues", said Tony Warner. "His addition to the team will enable BGC Partners to drive forward its strategy of leveraging the Company's extensive liquidity pools and expanding its electronic footprint".

About BGC Partners, Inc.:

BGC Partners is a leading global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. BGC owns GFI Group Inc., a leading intermediary and provider of trading technologies and support services to the global OTC and listed markets. The Company's Financial Services offerings include fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures, and structured products. BGC provides a wide range of services, including trade execution, broker"dealer services, clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other services to a broad range of financial and non"financial institutions. Through brands including FENICS, BGC Trader, and BGC Market Data, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. Real Estate Services are offered through brands including Newmark Grubb Knight Frank, Newmark Cornish & Carey, ARA, Computerized Facility Integration, Landauer Valuation & Advisory, and Excess Space. Under these names, the Company provides a wide range of commercial real estate services, including leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and financial services, consulting, project and development management, and property and facilities management.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker"dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, property owners, real estate developers, and investment firms. BGC's common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol (NASDAQ: BGCP). BGC also has an outstanding bond issuance of Senior Notes due June 15, 2042, which trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol (NYSE: BGCA). BGC Partners is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, FENICS, FENICS.COM, Capitalab, Mint Partners, RP Martin, Swaptioniser, Newmark, Grubb & Ellis, and Grubb are trademarks, registered trademarks and/or service marks of BGC Partners, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Knight Frank is a service mark of Knight Frank (Nominees) Limited.

