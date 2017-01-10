Shutterstock Announces UK Distribution Deal with The Associated Press

Deal provides editorial distribution of over 30 million photos to the United Kingdom

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global provider of imagery and music, announced today that it has expanded its milestone multi-year deal with The Associated Press (AP). Beginning this week, Shutterstock will distribute AP's daily global photo output for license to customers based in the United Kingdom. Shutterstock's enterprise customers in the United Kingdom will have access to over 30 million photos from AP Images.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/455627/Shutterstock_Inc_the_Duchess_of_Cambridge.jpg

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/324455/shutterstock_logo.jpg

For 170 years, AP has been breaking news and covering the world's biggest stories, always committed to the highest standards of journalism. The thousands of images produced every day by AP are now available on the Shutterstock enterprise platform in the United Kingdom and the United States.

"Following our successful collaboration in the US, this extended deal with AP allows us to reach new parts of the market we haven't yet been able to access and acknowledges the strong demand for Shutterstock's editorial content world-wide," said Ben Pfeifer, SVP of business development at Shutterstock. "Having worked with AP for over nine months now, we're looking forward to our continued relationship with the world's most prominent provider of news content."

"Shutterstock has deeply impressed us with their continual innovation, that has transformed editorial distribution. By working with Shutterstock in the UK, we will be able to bring our content to new market sectors," said Alwyn Lindsey, AP's Vice President of Sales for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. "Our global network of photographers will continue to deliver timely content from red carpets to runways, conflicts to elections, shaping the way we see the world."

Images from AP are available for license to Shutterstock enterprise customers under editorial use here.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), directly and through its group subsidiaries, is a leading global provider of high-quality licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, videos and music to businesses, marketing agencies and media organizations around the world. Working with its growing community of over 160,000 contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 100 million images and more than 5 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, with offices in Amsterdam, Berlin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, London, Los Angeles, Montreal, Paris, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley, Shutterstock has customers in more than 150 countries. The company also owns Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media agency; Offset, a high-end image collection; PremiumBeat a curated royalty-free music library; Rex Features, a premier source of editorial images for the world's media; and WebDAM, a cloud-based digital asset management service for businesses.

For more information, please visit www.shutterstock.com, and follow Shutterstock on Twitter or Facebook.

About AP

The Associated Press is the essential global news network, delivering fast, unbiased news from every corner of the world to all media platforms and formats. Founded in 1846, AP today is the most trusted source of independent news and information. On any given day, more than half the world's population sees news from AP. On the web: www.ap.org.