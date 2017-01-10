ODD, Automotive Distributors' Association, Turkey's Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Market, 2016

ISTANBUL, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Market has s hown a n increase of 1,6 % in 2016.

Passenger Car Market Increased By 4.3%, Light Commercial Vehicle Market Decreased By 6.5%.

Turkey's passenger car and light commercial vehicle total market increased by 1.62% in 2016 compared to previous year, to 983,720. In 2015, total market sales figure was 968,017.

Passenger car sales went up by 4.32% in 2016, compared to previous year, to 756,938. In 2015, the sales were 725,596.

In 2016, light commercial vehicle market decreased by 6.45%, in comparison to previous year, to 226,782. In the previous year, the sales were 242,421.

Passenger Car and Light Commercial Vehicle Market

has shown a decrease of 9.1% in December 2016.

Passenger Car Market Decreased By 5.5%, Light Commercial Vehicle Market Decreased By 19.0%.

In December 2016, passenger car and light commercial vehicle market reached 141,912. In comparison to the total number of 156,173 in December 2015 passenger car and light commercial vehicle market, the sales went down in a ratio of 9.13%.

In December 2016, passenger car sales went down by 5.51% in comparison to the same month of previous year and reached 108,044. Last year, the sales were 114,340.

Light commercial vehicle market decreased by 19.04% in December 2016 compared to December 2015, to 33,868. Last year, the sales were 41,833.

By the end of December 2016, an increase of 4.92% in the sales of passenger cars below 1600cc and a decrease of 2.53% in the sales of passenger cars with a 1600-2000cc motor volume was observed. As for the sales of the passenger cars over 2000cc, a decrease of 35.73% was observed. 44 electric and 1,010 hybrid passenger cars were sold in 2016.

When the average emission values of the passenger car market at the end of December 2016 are considered, the passenger cars between 100-120g/km took the largest share with a ratio of 44.57% and with a number of 337,375.

At the end of December 2016, diesel passenger car sales share decreased to 61.15%, while the automatic transmission passenger cars grabbed a share of 57.27%.

At the end of December 2016, 81.85% of the passenger car market segment again consisted of the vehicles in the A, B and C segments. When evaluated according to segments, Segment C with a share of 49.88% reached the highest sales volume (377.549). When evaluated according to frame, most preferred body type was again Sedan (47.86%, a quantity of 362,292).

At the end of December 2016, when evaluated according to body type, Van's with a share of 70.69% had the highest sales volume (160,310), Light trucks followed them with a share of 11.58% (26,259) while the share of Minibuses was 8.84% (20,037) and the share of Pick-ups was 8.9% (20,176) in light commercial vehicle market.

Hayri ERCE, PhD.

Executive Coordinator

Automotive Distributors' Association

Contact Name:

Ms. Saadet Alpago

Marketing & Communication Manager

Ph: +90-212-288-61-94

saadet@odd.org.tr

http://www.odd.org.tr

In 2016, Turkey's passenger car and light commercial vehicle total market presented a sales number of 983,720. In comparison to the total number of 968,017 in 2015, the sales went up in a ratio of 1.62%.

In December 2016, passenger car and light commercial vehicle market presented a sales number of 141,912. In comparison to the total number of 156,173 in December 2015 passenger car and light commercial vehicle market, the sales went down in a ratio of 9.13%.

The passenger car and light commercial vehicle market, in comparison to the average 10-year December sales, showed an increase of 25.17%.

In 2016, passenger car sales went up by 4.32% in comparison to the previous year and were 756,938. Last year, the sales were 725,596.

In December 2016, passenger car sales went down by 5.51% in comparison to the same month of previous year and were 108,044. In December 2015, the sales were 114,340.

The passenger car market, in comparison to the average 10-year December sales, showed an increase of 37.44%.

In 2016, light commercial vehicle sales decreased by 6.45% in comparison to previous year, to 226,782. In 2015, the sales reached 242,421.

In December 2016, light commercial vehicle sales decreased by 19.04% in comparison to the same month of the previous year, to 33,868. In December 2015, the sales were 41,833.

The light commercial vehicle market, in comparison to the average 10-year December sales, showed a decrease of 2.58%.

When the end of December 2016 passenger car market is studied in terms of engine volume, the biggest slice of the pie was taken by passenger cars under 1600cc with a ratio of 96.35% and a number of 729,324. Passenger cars between 1600cc to 2000cc followed them with a ratio of 2.98% and passenger cars above 2000cc with a ratio of 0.53%. In comparison with 2015, an increase of 4.9% in the sales of passenger cars below 1600cc and a decrease of 2.53% in the sales of passenger cars with a 1600-2000cc motor volume was observed. As for the sales of the passenger cars over 2000cc, a decrease of 35.73% was observed. In 2016, 23 electric cars below 85kW engine power and 21 electric cars above 121 kW engine power were sold. 44 electric cars in total were sold in 2016.

At the end of December 2016, sales of hybrid cars under 1600cc went down with a ratio of 8% compared to previous year, 886 hybrid cars were sold. In 2016, 89 hybrid cars between 1801cc to 2000cc and 35 hybrid cars above 2500cc were sold. 1.010 hybrid cars were sold in 2016.

ENGINE ENGINE VOLUME TYPE End of December 2015 End of December 2016 Change SCT VAT Qty Segment Qty Segment less than or equal to 1600cc B/D 695.113 95,80% 729.324 96,35% 4,9% 60% 18% 1601cc - less than or equal to 2000cc B/D 23.105 3,18% 22.521 2,98% -2,5% 110% 18% greater than or equal to 2001cc B/D 6.284 0,87% 4.039 0,53% -35,7% 160% 18% less than or equal to 85 kW ELECTRIC 38 0,01% 23 0,00% -39,5% 3% 18% 86kW - less than or equal to 120kW ELECTRIC 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 7% 18% greater than or equal to 121kW ELECTRIC 82 0,01% 21 0,00% -74,4% 15% 18%<=1600cc HYBRID 963 0,13% 886 0,12% -8,0% 60% 18% 1601cc -<=1800cc (<=50KW) HYBRID 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 110% 18% 1601cc -<=1800cc (>50KW) HYBRID 3 0,00% 0 0,00% -100,0% 60% 18% 1801cc -<=2000cc HYBRID 0 0,00% 89 0,01% 110% 18% 2001cc -<=2500cc (<=100KW) HYBRID 0 0,00% 0 0,00% 160% 18% 2001cc -<=2500cc (>100KW) HYBRID 2 0,00% 0 0,00% -100,0% 110% 18% >2500cc HYBRID 6 0,00% 35 0,00% 483,3% 160% 18% Total 725.596 100,00% 756.938 100,00% 4,32% TAX RATES

When the end of December 2016 passenger car market is studied in terms of average emission values, passenger cars between 100-120 gr/km have the highest share of 44.57% (337,375) and following this, passenger cars between 120-140 gr/km have a share of 24.63% (186,409).

CO2 AVERAGE EMISSION VALUES (gr/km) End of December 2015 End of December 2016 Change Qty Segment Qty Segment< 100 gr/km 82.122 11,32% 106.744 14,10% 29,98% greater than or equal to 100 - < 120 gr/km 304.901 42,02% 337.375 44,57% 10,65% greater than or equal to 120 - < 140 gr/km 206.474 28,46% 186.409 24,63% -9,72% greater than or equal to 140 - < 160 gr/km 104.622 14,42% 101.780 13,45% -2,72% greater than or equal to 160 gr/km 27.477 3,79% 24.630 3,25% -10,36% Total 725.596 100,00% 756.938 100,00% 4,32%

Diesel passenger car sales at the end of December 2016 increased 3.92% in comparison to the same period of previous year. Diesel share in passenger car sales at the end of December 2016, when compared to the same period of 2015, decreased from 61.75% to 61.51% (465,602).

DIESEL End of December 2015 End of December 2016 Change Share in the Share in the Qty Segment Qty Segment A (Mini) 13 0,31% 0 0,00% -100,00% B (Entry) 127.992 58,39% 148.756 62,12% 16,22% C (Compact) 243.449 64,38% 232.716 61,64% -4,41% D (Medium) 62.019 65,04% 70.500 64,24% 13,67% E (Luxury) 9.799 41,79% 9.644 42,75% -1,58% F (Upper Luxury) 4.756 90,57% 3.986 79,07% -16,19% Total 448.028 61,75% 465.602 61,51% 3,92%

At the end of December 2016, automatic transmission passenger car sales numbers, in comparison to the same period of 2015, increased 15.48%. Automatic transmission passenger car sale shares at the end of December 2016, in comparison to the same period of the previous year, increased from 51.74% to 57.27% (a number of 433,517).

AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION End of December 2015 End of December 2016 Change Share in the Share in the Qty Segment Qty Segment A (Mini) 2.758 76,74% 1.751 81,25% -36,51% B (Entry) 62.446 33,75% 82.244 40,51% 31,70% C (Compact) 155.839 48,96% 178.238 55,41% 14,37% D (Medium) 69.338 86,10% 86.128 88,88% 24,21% E (Luxury) 19.425 99,98% 20.613 99,99% 6,12% F (Upper Luxury) 4.339 99,91% 4.541 100,00% 4,66% Total 314.145 51,39% 373.515 57,56% 18,90%

At the end of December 2016, 81.85% of the passenger car market segment again consisted of the vehicles in the A, B and C segments. When evaluated according to segments, Segment C with a share of 49.88% has the highest sales volume (377,549) and Segment B follows it with a share of 31.63% (239,454).

At the end of December 2016, when evaluated according to frame type, most preferred body type was again Sedan (47.86%, quantity of 362,292). Following Sedan passenger cars are Hatchback frame with a share of 30.55% and a sales volume of 231,268 and SUV with a share of 16.18% and total sales volume of 122,458.

At the end of December 2016, when evaluated according to body type, Van's with a share of 70.69% had the highest sales volume (160,310), Light trucks followed them with a share of 11.58% (26,259) while the share of Minibuses was 8.84% (20,037) and the share of Pick-ups was 8.90% (20,176) in light commercial vehicle market.

LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLE BODY TYPE ANALYSIS End of December 2015 End of December 2016 Change Qty Segment Qty Segment VAN 172.788 71,28% 160.310 70,69% -7,22% LIGHT TRUCK 28.599 11,80% 26.259 11,58% -8,18% MINIBUS 25.923 10,69% 20.037 8,84% -22,71% PICK-UP 15.111 6,23% 20.176 8,90% 33,52% Total 242.421 100,00% 226.782 100,00% -6,45%