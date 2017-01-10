CALCIVIS to Present Today at Medtech Showcase 2017

EDINBURGH, Scotland, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

CALCIVIS, a medical devices company focused on revolutionising the management of tooth decay and enabling preventive dentistry, announces that Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adam Christie, will present at the Medtech Showcase held at the 9th Annual Biotech Showcase' today Tuesday, January 10th 2017 at 10:30-11:00 a.m. Pacific Time, San Francisco, US. The investor and partnering conference attracts pharmaceutical and medtech executives from around the world focused on investment and business development opportunities in the life sciences industry.

CEO, Adam Christie, will present an overview of the company and its unique CALCIVIS imaging system, the first technology to allow the live visualisation of active tooth demineralisation, enabling a new standard of preventive care.

About CALCIVIS

CALCIVIS is an innovative medical devices company focused on revolutionising the management of dental caries or 'tooth decay'. CALCIVIS brings together novel biotechnology approaches and world-class device development expertise and is at the forefront of applying biotechnology to dentistry.

The CALCIVIS imaging system will, for the first time, allow the real-time detection and visualisation of calcium ions released by demineralising caries lesions in routine dental practice.

CALCIVIS began operations in 2012 and is based in Edinburgh, Scotland. The Company has been funded by Archangel Investors Limited and the Scottish Investment Bank, the investment arm of Scottish Enterprise. http://www.calcivis.com