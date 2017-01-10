Time to Vote for the Most Successful Businesses in Europe

LONDON, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Public Vote Showcasing Strength and Success Across European Business Opens Today at http://www.businessawardseurope.com

Over 400 businesses from 34 countries in Europe are competing to be named their country's 'National Public Champion' as the online public vote is now open in this year's European Business Awards sponsored by RSM.

Each company has posted a video on the European Business Awards website http://www.businessawardseurope.com profiling their business success, which the public can view and vote for between now and 1 March 2017.

The National Public Champion will be the company that receives the most votes in each country, with the winners announced on 6 March. Last year more than 227,000 people voted as thriving European companies were supported globally by their clients, staff and peers, as well as the general public.

The European Business Awards was set up to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. This year it engaged with more than 33,000 businesses at entry stage. Lead sponsor RSM, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services to middle market businesses globally, has supported the European Business Awards since its inception.

Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "The public vote gives everyone the chance to watch and vote for successful businesses of all sizes and sectors, either home or abroad, with great stories to tell. So please show them your support, go to our web site http://www.businessawardseurope.com and vote today!"

Jean Stephens, CEO of RSM, the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, with a presence in 43 European countries said: "The videos provide a fascinating insight into some of Europe's most inspiring businesses and the story of their success. This is a showcase of European business excellence and a testament that no matter how large or small, old or new, companies who have a true understanding of their financial and business landscape can thrive in all areas. Good luck to everyone in this round of the competition."

Immediately after the National Public Champions are announced, a second and final public vote will begin as the companies compete against each other to decide one overall European Public Champion.

Separately, the Awards' independent judges will review the videos and select 110 category finalists who will then go on to the Gala Final in May 2017 where the final winners, as well as the European Public Champion, will be announced.

Further information about the National Champions and the Awards can be found at http://www.businessawardseurope.com and http://www.rsm.global

About the European Business Awards:

The European Business Awards' primary purpose is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe.

For all citizens of Europe, prosperity, social and healthcare systems are reliant on businesses creating an even stronger, more innovative, successful, international and ethical business community - one that forms the beating heart of an increasingly globalised economy.

The European Business Awards programme serves the European business community in three ways:

•It celebrates and endorses individuals' and organisations' success

•It provides and promotes examples of excellence for the business community to aspire to

•It engages with the European business community to create debate on key issues

The European Business Awards is now in its 10th year. This year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries. Last year's public vote generated over 227,000 votes from across Europe. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE and PR Newswire. http://www.businessawardseurope.com.

About RSM

RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, encompassing over 120 countries, 760 offices and more than 38,000 people internationally. The network's total fee income is US$4.64 billion.

RSM is the lead sponsor and corporate champion of the European Business Awards promoting commercial excellence and recognition of entrepreneurial brilliance.

RSM is a member of the Forum of Firms, with the shared objective to promote consistent and high quality standards of financial and auditing practices worldwide.

RSM is the brand used by a network of independent accounting and advisory firms each of which practices in its own right. RSM International Limited does not itself provide any accounting and advisory services. Member firms are driven by a common vision of providing high quality professional services, both in their domestic markets and in serving the international professional service needs of their client base. http://www.rsm.global

About ELITE:

ELITE is a full-service programme designed to share best practice and increase growth opportunities for fast growing companies, with a focus on understanding the capital markets. ELITE is an innovative programme based on exclusive training and a tutorship model, supported by access to the business and financial community. Its aim is to prepare companies for their next stage of growth and investment.

For further information on the programme, companies and the full list of partners, please go to: http://www.elite-growth.com

About PR Newswire:

PR Newswire is the leading global provider of PR and corporate communications tools that enable clients to distribute news and rich content. We distribute our client's content across traditional, digital and social media channels in real time with fully actionable reporting and monitoring.

Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content distribution and optimisation network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire enables the world's enterprises to engage opportunity everywhere it exists. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information on PR Newswire please visit http://www.prnewswire.co.uk