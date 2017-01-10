TOP 5 SUPPLIERS IN THE GLOBAL NITROGEN MARKET FROM 2016-2020: TECHNAVIO

Technavio has announced the top five leading suppliers in the global nitrogen market until 2020. These suppliers are identified based on their revenue and market dominance in terms of experience, geographical presence, product portfolio, financials, and R&D.

Competitive market landscape

Global nitrogen production is expected to increase by 9% by 2019. In Asia, which constitutes around 60% of the global share for nitrogen, an increase in nitrogen demand is expected from India and China, followed by Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Malaysia. In the Americas, an increase in demand is expected from Latin America. North America will account for around 5% of increase in demand. In Europe, an increase in demand is expected from Eastern Europe and Central Asia, mainly in Russia and Ukraine. This is expected to be followed by Central Europe.

Many global and regional suppliers are vertically integrated and maintain their own distribution channels through a system of terminals, warehouses, and associated transportation equipment. These suppliers have strategic access to ports and have a centralized management system that helps them to maximize freight advantages across locations. The standalone suppliers, however, do not have their own distribution networks. Therefore, they are dependent on wholesalers and retailers to sell their products, thus incurring higher costs.

According to Angad Singh, a category specialist,The global nitrogen market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period. The demand for nitrogen is expected to increase due to stable crop prices and strong growth in emerging economies, which is driven by growing use of urea in both fertilizer and industrial applications."

Top five suppliers in the global nitrogen market

Agrium Inc.

Agrium manufactures all the three primary crop nutrients (nitrogen, phosphate, and potash) and distributes its fertilizers over half a million crop growers, in seven countries, globally. It has the world's largest direct to grower distribution network.

Yara International

Yara International has a wide service portfolio that includes production of ice, nitrates, ammonia, urea, and other nitrogen-based chemicals. The company has production centers in six continents, in more than 50 countries, and sales centers in about 150 countries. It operates in both upstream and downstream segments by producing nitrogen fertilizers as well as engaging in sales, marketing, and distribution activities.

CF Industries

CF Industries is a global leader in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizers. It has the best-in-class distribution system. The company has nine nitrogen production centers in Canada, the UK, and the US. Over the past five years, the company has been actively engaging in inorganic expansions and partnerships to retain its competitiveness and strengthen its nitrogen fertilizer distribution business.

PotashCorp.

PotashCrop. accounts for approximately 20% of the global production capacity. It has its operations in seven countries globally. The company is the largest producer of Potash in Canada Standard and granular potash are the major products produced by the company.

OCI Nitrogen

OCI Nitrogen is Europe's second largest integrated nitrates fertilizer producer. It can produce over two million metric tons of sellable fertilizer products, annually, through eight interconnected plants located on a fully integrated management site in Geleen, the Netherlands.

