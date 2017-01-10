Please replace the release dated October 19, 2016 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The corrected release reads:

GROWTH OF 3PL TRUCKING SERVICES ACCREDITED TO SUPPLIER'S FLEXIBILITY IN MANAGING LOGISTICS: TECHNAVIO

Technavio's latest research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the 3PL trucking services market for 2016-2020. Some of the top suppliers listed in the report include DHL, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson, DSV, and CEVA Logistics

3PL market at a glance

A third-party logistics (3PL) trucking services provider manages all or significant parts of an organization's logistics requirements, wherein transportation is managed through trucking services. These activities comprise of inbound logistics, transportation, warehousing and distribution, packaging, order fulfilment, and outbound logistics. Shippers can benefit from the provider's expertise, geographical scalability, and technological capabilities by outsourcing their logistics related supply chain activities to 3PL providers.

According to Angad Singh, a category spend intelligence specialist, "The growth of the 3PL trucking market is due to the supplier's geographical presence, efficiency, and flexibility in managing logistics. By outsourcing cost-effective trucking services, firms are able to focus on strengthening their core competencies

Technavio's new market intelligence sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Retail, food and beverages, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals are the key end-users of 3PL logistics trucking services. In 2015, retail industry had the largest market share with approximately 21%. Retailers are increasingly using 3PL providers to use data-driven analytical solutions to design distribution strategies, predictive analytics to manage their fleet, and warehouse management systems to help reduce inventory costs.

The 3PL trucking services market comprise of both global suppliers and regional suppliers.

Profit margin by supplier type 2015 (%)

Global suppliers 6%-8% Regional suppliers 10%-15%

Source: Technavio

Regional players have higher margins due to lower overhead costs and also better local market knowledge. Often, global 3PL companies sub-contract services to these players in markets where regional players dominate.

Additionally, to compete with regional players, global 3PL providers operate on thinner margins to attract or retain client accounts. However, global players make use of fluctuating currency values to maximize their profits in the form of hidden costs wherein, they typically look to sign contracts in either USD or EUR, even if the contract is for rendering services in low cost markets such as India and Brazil.

Global players are also involved in several M&A activities to increase their geographical reach and enhance service capabilities in specific markets. For instance, in 2015, XPO Logistics acquired Con-Way Freight, which enhanced its trucking capabilities, making it the one of the largest LTL providers in North America.

Browse Related Reports:

Travel Management Services Procurement Market Intelligence 2016

Global Maintenance, Repair, and Operations Services Market Procurement Market Intelligence 2016

Global Market Research Services Procurement Market Intelligence 2016

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161019005455/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com