The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 13 January 2017.



ISIN DK0060055515 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Copenhagen Network -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New name: Network Capital Group Holding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before 36,691,676 shares each bearing a face value of DKK 0.1 (DKK change: 3,669,167.60) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 2,935,334.08 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after 36,691,676 shares each bearing a face value of DKK 0.02 (DKK change: 733,833.52) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 0.02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CPHNW -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New short name: NETCGH -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 37474 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610762