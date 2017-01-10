~ All existing and upcoming Seasons of the top-rated show 'Oggy the Cockroaches' are exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video ~

~ Prime members also have access to Xilam Animation's vibrant content library with hundreds of TV episodes available to Indian kids including 'Floopaloo Where Are You', 'A Kind of Magic', 'If I Were An Animal', 'Paprika' and 'The Daltons' ~

~ Amazon Prime already offers unlimited free fast delivery on India's largest selection of products, early access to top deals and more benefits for an unparalleled shopping experience ~

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL) today announced a multi-year content deal that makes Amazon Prime Video India the exclusive subscription streaming home of all four existing and three upcoming seasons of the immensely popular animated series 'Oggy the Cockroaches' and 'Zig Sharko'. Prime members in India now also have access to Xilam Animation's vast library of top-rated shows like 'Floopaloo Where Are You', 'A Kind of Magic', 'If I Were An Animal', 'Paprika' and 'The Daltons'.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110005624/en/

"Amazon Prime Video India is delighted to partner with Xilam Animation, creators of the world-famous animated series, 'Oggy the Cockroaches' that continues to entertain kids for nearly 20 years", said Nitesh Kripalani, Director and Country Head, Amazon Video India. "This is an important milestone in the journey to offering the best kids' entertainment to our Prime members."

"Xilam is proud of the growing success of its animated characters in India, with Oggy leading the pack for many years now. As we prepare for the future, and the new ways content is used within the family, it is essential that we find the right partners to facilitate our expansion into the digital world. That's why we are so thrilled to be entering into this agreement with Amazon Prime Video since we value so highly their expertise in subscription streaming. As a multi-year deal this is a great step for Xilam as we look forward to watching the special bonds that our characters have developed in the hearts of millions of Indian kids, grow bigger and stronger." said Marc du Pontavice, Xilam Animation

First aired in 1998, 'Oggy the Cockroaches' is a French animated comedy series tracking the prankish misadventures and confrontations between a chubby cat named Oggy and three pesky roaches: Joey, Dee Dee and Marky. The fifth season will explore the ongoing rivalry in a new way by tracking Oggy through the ages for historical hilarity. Seasons 6 and 7 will comprise a mix of brand new episodes along with full remakes of classic stories from Seasons 1 and 2.

'Zig Sharko'is about a hyena named Zig who lives on a volcano island with his crab pal, Bernie, and plots against a beautiful mermaid, Marina, whom he wants to eat. Sharko is a shark with a lot of muscle and who loves to sabotage the hyena's every move.

Amazon Prime already offers unlimited free One-day and Two-day delivery to over 100 cities on eligible items from India's largest selection of products, 30 minutes early access for members on top deals and more benefits for an unparalleled shopping experience. Customers who are not already Prime members can learn more about the program at www.amazon.in/prime

About Amazon.in

The Amazon.in marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon.in seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce platform

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about.

About Xilam Animation

Xilam is one of Europe's leading animation companies, producing and distributing original children's and family entertainment content in both 2D and CGI formats across TV, film and digital media platforms. Founded in 1995 by Marc du Pontavice, the award-winning Paris-based company owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and 3 feature films including strong brands such as Oggy the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko, The Daltons, Rolling with the Ronks and its first pre-school property, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 160 countries on all the major global children's TV networks, these series are also breaking records on all the major digital platforms, notably YouTube with over 2.2 billion views in 2016, ranking Xilam as one of the top global digital content providers in animation.

Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Hô-Chi-Minh Ville in Vietnam.

Xilam listed on the Euronext Paris Ticker: XIL ISIN code: FR0004034072

Xilam eligible for the PEA-PME.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170110005624/en/

Contacts:

Xilam

Marc du Pontavice

Président Directeur-General

Romain Hirschmann

Directeur Financier

Tel: 01 40 18 72 00

or

Amazon

Bhavana Lal

bhaval@amazon.com