Nasdaq Copenhagen has removed the observation status of the company below:



ISIN Name



DK0010247956 Brøndby IF



Brøndbyernes IF Fodbold A/S' observation status is removed, as Jan Bech Andersen's mandatory offer to all the shareholders to purchase their shares in Brøndbyernes IF Fodbold A/S has terminated and the preliminary result has been disclosed.



According to rule 2.8 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.



For further information, please see the announcement published by the company on 10 January 2016.



