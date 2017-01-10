Glasses-free 3D Leader KDX Shows Its Innovations At CES 2017

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the largest and most influential consumer electronics tradeshow in the world,was held fromJanuary 5-8, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. World-famous polymer material company and glasses-free 3D industry leader, Kangdexin (KDX), makes a big show at CES, building up a large exhibition stand on site to show its glasses-free 3D products, smart magic mirrors and TouchFound series.

KDX's large stand, themed"We bring reality", vividly and clearly showed its core technologies and innovation achievements. At CES, KDX presented its new-tech products and achievements in 9 categories, boasting a stand full of"technical sense and modernization sense". Outstanding among thenumerous CES stands, KDX successfully captured the favor of visitors.

Onthefirst dayofCES, the KDX stand was visited by successive clients and visitors. Executives fromworld-famous companies likeKodak, Huawei, ZTE, Lenovo,Qualcomm, HP,Skyworth, Changhong, Google, Toshiba, TCL, IGT, KOHLS,Chicago Museum of Science and Industry and Unowthvisited and expressed their interest in KDX's glasses-free solutions and large-format touch screens, further discussing commercial cooperation and planning to strengthen cooperation in this field. Executives from Google alsovisited Kangdexin's booth.

Glasses-free 3D and large-format touch, based on advanced polymer materials, forms the last business group of KDX's ecology territory. The perfect combination of its 15-year high-tech manufacturing foundation and consumption terminals may drive this business group to be an important growth pole for KDX in 2017 to the extremely possible extent.

CES 2017 has helped to further globalize KDX's glasses-free 3D and large-format touch businesses. KDX hasdeveloped from a materials manufacturer to eco-operator, from B2B to B2C, from heavy assets to light assets, from industrial management to eco-operation, bringing the company more powerful competitiveness and wider development space.