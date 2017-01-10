Transplant Diagnostics Market Growing at a CAGR of 7.0% During 2017 to 2022

PUNE, India, January 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global transplant diagnostics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period and is expected to be valued at USD 4.36 billion by 2021 while North America is expected to hold largest market share during the forecast period.

Factors such as the growing number of solid organ, tissue, and stem cell transplantation procedures; ongoing technological advancements in the field of genetics; and growing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits offered by molecular assay techniques are propelling the growth of the global transplant diagnostics market. In addition, emerging markets (such as China and India) are offering new growth opportunities for players operating in the market.

Although the mature markets (North America and Europe) held the largest share of the transplant diagnostics market in 2015; the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to factors such as rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increase in awareness related to transplant diagnostic procedures, and continuously rising healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific region.

The transplant diagnostics market is fairly competitive, with growing number of global and local manufacturers of transplant diagnostic products. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) were the top three players in the transplant diagnostics market in 2015. Product launches; approvals and product enhancements; agreements, partnerships, and collaborations; geographic expansions are the major strategies adopted by most of the market players to achieve growth in the transplant diagnostics market.

Geographically, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the global transplant diagnostics market in 2016, followed by Europe. Significant growth potential offered by the North American transplant diagnostics market is attributed to the high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies among healthcare professionals in the region, increasing prevalence of target diseases, and continuous technological advancements in the field of genomic analysis.

