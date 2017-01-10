The shares below are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen from and including 17 January 2017. Investeringsforeningen Amalie Invest is a new issuer on Nasdaq Copenhagen.



ISIN DK0016111511 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name Amalie Invest Global AK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket Investeringsforeninger / UCITS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Submarket List Aktier / Shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order Book ID 131394 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name AMIGLO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade Currency DKK --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610775