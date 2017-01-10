MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/17 -- Today, Redis Labs, the home of Redis, announced new integrated billing with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Redis Cloud is currently available on AWS globally, and enterprises can now access the Redis Cloud via AWS Marketplace and pay for their Redis Cloud subscriptions on their AWS bill.

AWS customers can simply click to select Redis Cloud on AWS Marketplace, and Redis Cloud charges will be added to the AWS bill without any additional payment processes required, making it even easier for organizations to seamlessly purchase SaaS solutions. Redis Cloud is one of the first database-as-a-service (DBaaS) providers to be made available through AWS Marketplace. The Redis Cloud pricing model is simple, attractive, intuitive and based on a pay-as-you-go model so customers only pay for the amount of data they consume on an hourly basis at a gigabyte level granularity.

"Redis Labs is a leading offering for NoSQL databases, which enterprises depend on to deliver highly responsive customer experiences and significantly reduce downtime," said Barry Russell, GM, Global Business Development, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Our customers want easy-to-use SaaS solutions like Redis Cloud that are now available for immediate purchase in AWS Marketplace. This new product listing demonstrates an aligned focus on offering low-friction SaaS solutions, like Redis Cloud, to power our customers' businesses."

"It is our top priority to deliver superior customer experience for Redis Cloud customers by making it easier to access and broadening its availability through multiple channels," said Manish Gupta, CMO, Redis Labs. "We are excited to offer Redis Cloud on AWS Marketplace and further simplify access to our services for our enterprise customers."

Redis Cloud services sixty thousand customers supporting over two hundred thousand databases and enables enterprises to scale infinitely, quickly adapt to changing environments and handle a wide variety of data types, without any downtime or limitations.

For more information, visit AWS SaaS Marketplace.

For more information on Redis Labs, visit: redislabs.com.

About Redis Labs

Redis Labs is the open source home and provider of enterprise Redis, an in-memory NoSQL database platform benchmarked as the world's fastest. Thousands of customers rely on Redis Labs' high performance, seamless scalability, true high availability, versatility and best-in-class expertise to power their cutting edge applications. Redis Labs' software and database-as-a-service solutions enhance popular Redis use cases such as real-time analytics, fast high-volume transactions, in-app social functionality, and application job management, queuing and caching.

